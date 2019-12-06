MIDLAND, Texas — EZ-Rider is pleased to announce that it is offering free rides on its Connect service for the month of June 2019.

On June 3, EZ-Rider expanded the hours of service on its Connect routes to 5:50 am – 6:10 pm, Monday through Thursday, and 7:50 am – 4:10 pm on Saturday. The service had previous run three hours in the morning and three hours in the afternoon, Monday through Friday only.

Midland Connect service begins at the Midland Park Mall and Odessa Connect service begins at Music City Mall. The services meet at the EZ-Rider office/Greyhound station on FM 1788, allowing riders to easily travel from one city to the other. Once at the mall, passengers can access the city’s fixed route service.

More information about EZ-Rider service, including Connect, can be found on the transit system’s website, www.ez-rider.org.