ExxonMobil aims for net zero emissions by 2030

The company also plans to reduce flaring across the Permian Basin by 75%.

TEXAS, USA — ExxonMobil has announced its plan for net zero greenhouse gas emissions in their Permian Basin operations.

The Irving-based company will use emerging technologies like wind, solar and hydrogen to bring low-carbon power to their operations across the Permian Basin .

ExxonMobil also will look to reduce flaring across the Basin by 75%. Flaring is the controlled burning you may see at night across West Texas.