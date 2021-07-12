ExxonMobil aims for net zero emissions by 2030

TEXAS, USA — ExxonMobil has announced its plan for net zero greenhouse gas emissions in their Permian Basin operations.
The Irving-based company will use emerging technologies like wind, solar and hydrogen to bring low-carbon power to their operations across the Permian Basin .
ExxonMobil also will look to reduce flaring across the Basin by 75%. Flaring is the controlled burning you may see at night across West Texas.
The plan that ExxonMobil has constructed aligns with the United States plans to reduce methane emissions by 30% over the next nine years.