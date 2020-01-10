Ector Co. Sheriffs investigating after a potential explosive device call

The bomb squad searched a building in the 6000 block of Ector Avenue

ODESSA, Texas — The Ector County Sheriff's Office is investigating a potential explosive device in the 6000 block of Ector Avenue.

ECSO was contacted just before 2:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon about a potential explosive device.

The Odessa Police Bomb Squad and the Midland Police Bomb Squad arrived at approximately 3:25 p.m. in order to remove the device.

ECSO asks that residents in the area seek alternate routes until the item and area are secured.