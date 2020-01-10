Ector Co. Sheriffs investigating after a potential explosive device call

ODESSA, Texas — The Ector County Sheriff's Office is investigating a potential explosive device in the 6000 block of Ector Avenue.
ECSO was contacted just before 2:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon about a potential explosive device.
The Odessa Police Bomb Squad and the Midland Police Bomb Squad arrived at approximately 3:25 p.m. in order to remove the device.
ECSO asks that residents in the area seek alternate routes until the item and area are secured.
This is still an active investigation, stick with NewsWest 9 for further updates.