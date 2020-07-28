Ditching truck strikes gas line, triggers explosion in Martin County

One person was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle following the explosion.

MIDLAND, Texas — 1:45 p.m. update: A ditching crew was cutting a ditch near 137 and D6800. The crew hit a gas line and the line exploded. The ditch truck was engulfed in flames.

It is not yet known which ditching company was involved.

Crews are still trying to find the safest location to shut the gas line off.

1:30 p.m. update: One person was taken to Martin County Hospital following the explosion in a private car, their condition at this time is not known.

Original Story:

An explosion has been reported in Martin County.

Details and the exact location of the explosion are not yet confirmed, though a witness sent an approximate location of the explosion to NewsWest 9.

Viewer photos and videos of the explosion began coming in around 12 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

