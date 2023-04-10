Transition a part of an exciting future for the Midland Chamber of Commerce

Bobby Burns is retiring after 12 years as President & CEO. The chamber is bringing back an organization for young professionals ahead of its centennial celebration.

MIDLAND, Texas — The 'State of Midland, 'Star-Spangled Salute' and 'State of Oil and Gas' all have one thing in common, and that is events held by the Midland Chamber of Commerce. Tuesday night, the chamber was set to host its annual meeting to reflect on 2023 and look ahead to 2024, however, weather did become an issue.

The presentation portion was cancelled late and postponed to a later date due to travel problems for many. But, despite that being the case, there were still many people in attendance -- including members of the chamber -- who shared their outlook for the future.

Severe weather dampened Tuesday night's celebration.

“We had some really good things that we were going to talk about," said Evan Thomas, COO of the Midland Chamber of Commerce.

But, there is still plenty to be excited about for Midland and its chamber of commerce.

“We’re really looking forward to next year being our 100th anniversary," Thomas said.

2024 will offer a centennial celebration and also a chance to reflect.

“If you look at everything from the airport to this Bush Center that we’re standing in right now, to programs like Keep Midland Beautiful and PBPA – we’ve been a part of a lot of the institutions of this community," Thomas said.

Thomas will be the COO for only a few more months.

“I’m retiring and we’re bringing in a brand-new CEO – Evan Thomas," said Bobby Burns, President and CEO of the Midland Chamber of Commerce.

Burns has been President and CEO for 12 years, and he has optimism moving forward.

“We’re really excited about this younger leadership that’s beginning to take over," Burns said. "So, we’re seeing a crew change in Midland right now and at the chamber it’s happening also.”

With an average age of 32 in the 'Tall City,' the chamber is bringing a program back.

“The re-institution and the launching of 'Young Professionals of Midland,'" Thomas said. "It’s an organization that once existed in Midland and it’s been gone for a few years, but we think it’s a vital part of the community. It’s something that can really engage 21-40 year old's – really get them involved, give them service opportunities, leadership and development training – and so we’re really looking forward to getting that started.”

While the chamber has momentum, it is still experiencing transition.

“Bobby Burns is just an indelible part of this community," Thomas said. "He’s a literal legend, and so, one of the things I was going to talk about is I have big shoes to fill as the person coming in behind him.”

Big shoes that have left the chamber flowing in the right direction.

“Our mission is to just keep growing it and keep moving in the right direction and keep doing what we can do to better the community, and that’s going to be something that will best honor what he leaves behind," Thomas said.