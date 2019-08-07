MIDLAND, Texas — Former Midland County Jailer, Jessica Ann Caro will face a jury today in the 441st District Court for charges that stem back to 2015.

In February of 2015, following a domestic dispute between herself and her female lover, Krysta Dawn Copeland. Caro originally reported she found her roommate with a self inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

Caro had claimed that she, “ran into their bedroom, kicked open the door and found her roommate lying on the floor of their bedroom and she called 911”.

After a more thorough investigation around what officials deemed “suspicious circumstances”, a warrant was issued for Caro. She eventually turned herself in for the charge of Murder in 2018.

A subsequent autopsy revealed that the gunshot was from a distance further than what the victim could have personally held a gun.

Caro claimed that she had not recently fired or handled a weapon, but a later test showed gunshot residue on her hand, according to the affidavit.

Caro was in training to become a peace officer while working at Midland County Jail but was terminated after a previous arrest in another domestic situation.

Caro’s previous arrest was also related to a dispute with an ex spouse. She had previously pleaded guilty in 2017 to a first-degree felony charge of burglary of a habitation with intent to commit assault, a charge she was arrested for in November 2013. She had broken into an apartment containing two women, one of whom Caro had a previous relationship with. Caro was accused of breaking down a door, yelling and damaging the door in the process.

Jury selection for the murder of Krysta Copeland began at 9 a.m. today, with opening arguments scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. The case will be heard in the 441st District Court with the Honorable Jeffrey Todd Robnett presiding.

If found guilty, Caro faces 99 years in prison. Her bond was previously set at $250,000.

NewsWest9 will provide updates as this trial progresses.