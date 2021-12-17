Event lawn, Pioneer Pavilion to be included in Hogan Park renovation

The park secured more funding for the renovation project this week, with a $2.5 million commitment from Pioneer Natural Resources.

MIDLAND, Texas — The new year is set to bring about a lot of change to a long-time Midland park.

The City of Midland is one step closer to breaking ground on a $55 million project to renovate Hogan Park.

The park secured more funding for the renovation project this week. A $2.5 dollar commitment from Pioneer Natural Resources.

The hope for the renovations is to breathe new life into Hogan Park. It is all aimed at future generations of families.

The pledge by the company will add new features. It's called the multipurpose Pioneer Pavilion and event lawn, which will be uniquely situated near the center of the reimagined park.

Lori Blong, councilwoman for the City of Midland, and co-chair for the Hogan Park Initiative, said the following in a statement:

"The Pavilion is such an incredibly vibrant part of the park itself. The Pavilion is going to be that key, where you can attend a concert on the event lawn or watch your kids play on the playgrounds and fields."

John Norman, councilman for the City of Midland, who represents the east district of the city, where the park is located, said the following in a statement:

"Being able to give back to the younger generation and provide the things we didn't have growing up, it's just a tremendous feeling. It feels good to know that our local companies like Pioneer are willing to step forward and pour their resources into the community. It's something that's very needed and has been lacking for many years."

The new and renovated Hogan Park plans to include:

places to gather, rest and play on the lawn or under shaded canopies,

up to seven miles of safe biking and walking trails,

connections to the Sibley nature trails,

new sports fields,

splash pads,

and the opportunity to order food and drinks from the food truck pavilion.

The project is possible through public-private partnerships, where part of the funding is provided by the city with the agreement the remaining funding will be raised.