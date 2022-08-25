Eunice High School student found with pistol on campus

Eunice PD says the student was quickly located and taken in for questioning.

EUNICE, N.M. — A Eunice High School student was found with a gun on campus, according to the Eunice Police Department.

Officers were informed of the possibility of a student with a weapon just after 10 a.m.

The Eunice Public School District was put on lockdown while officers set up a perimeter around the school and began searching for the suspect.

Officers quickly located the suspect and detained them. The student had a pistol in their possession.

The lockdown was released and the police took the student to the department for further questioning.

At this time there is no word on if any charges will be filed or disciplinary action will be taken.