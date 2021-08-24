Ernie Johnson Jr. Reception to be held at the Legacy High School Field House

The reception will be today starting at 7:00 p.m.

MIDLAND, Texas — The reception for Ernie Johnson Jr. will be held today at 7:00 p.m. at the Legacy High School Field House.

The 90-year-old Johnson passed away peacefully at his home on August 17, 2021.

Johnson coached baseball and taught Biology at LHS in Midland for 30 years until his retirement in 1990.

He would go on to win seven distrcit championships and qualify for the state tournament twice. The school also honored him in 1991 by naming the baseball diamond after him.

After retiring, Johnson was still around the program for football and baseball afternoon practices.

He was also inducted into the LHS Wall of Honor in 2010 and the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Hall of Fame in 1991.