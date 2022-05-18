After 6 generators went offline, ERCOT says it is ready to face the summer heat

The Public Utility Commission of Texas and ERCOT spoke about the grid and its current state.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Texas power grid was tested last week thanks to how hot it's been around the state.

"As you know we had record breaking heat record, breaking demand for electricity combined with low wind generation and an unusual high number of generators tripping offline in a short amount of time, means we had tight grid conditions," said Peter Lake, with the Public Utility Commission of Texas.

Despite conditions being tight, leaders believe they're prepared for the summer and the heat that comes with it.

"As for summer, we're ready, our reforms are working our transition from a crisis-based business model to a reliability-based business model is showing results, our combination of conservative grid management and reforms here at PUC and ERCOT have also shown results," said Lake.

Energy leaders are putting safety nets in place to make sure things run smoothly.

"We're going to continue operating with an abundance of caution meaning we'll bring more generators online sooner rather than later, we have a higher reserve margin going into this summer than we did last summer and this grid is more reliable than it has ever been before," said Lake.

Even though ERCOT says they're good to go, they are asking for help when temperatures get really hot.

"When it's very hot I hope that each of you will turn to conservation as a way to both lower your bill as well as to help all of us in the market," said Brad Jones, Interim President for ERCOT.