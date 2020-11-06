MIDLAND, Texas — End Of Watch: Ride to Remember stopped in Midland Wednesday to honor a fallen Midland police officer.

The organization is on their first annual ride, which aims to honor and bring awareness to officers who lost their lives in the line of duty the year prior.

The non-profit travels the country in a truck with a trailer bearing the pictures and names of those killed as well as the department the officers served.

In 2020, the group plans to visit 30 states to honor 146 officers.

During their Texas visit, the group honored Officer Nathan Heidelberg, who was killed in March 2019.

EOW Ride to Remember also found time to stop by the Ector County Sheriff's Office and meet Sheriff Mike Griffis.

The group will continue to move through Texas before traveling to other states. The entire travel time will go from June 1 to July 31 and will span a large area of the continental United States.

Harley-Davidson donated a police patrol motorcycle to the group. One of the departments the non-profit visits will be selected to win the bike, which will be custom designed for them.

If you would like to learn more about EOW Ride to Remember and their mission, you can visit the group's Facebook page or go to their website.

