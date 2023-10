The owners of Miss Cayce's Wonderland, Becky McCraney and Kathy Harrison, will be the event guest for this event.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland College's Business and Economic Development Center will be holding an entrepreneur interview event on Oct. 4.

The event will take place at the Carrasco Room- Scharbauer Center at 9:00 a.m. It is a free event to the public and no reservations are required.