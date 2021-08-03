Enjoy a day with bowling and bingo at Centennial Park

Do you like to bowl? How about bingo?

MIDLAND, Texas — Do you like to bowl? How about bingo?

If so, bring the family to Centennial Park in downtown Midland to have a day of fun and also learn about the importance of recycling and reusing.

During this fun event, visitors will bowl using repurposed bottles and play a nice game of recycling bingo.

Winners will also be able to win many different prizes.

So, if you are interested in having fun in a unique way and learning about the importance of recycling, then go and have fun at Centennial Park in downtown Midland.

This fun family event will take place on Mar. 10 at 1:30 p.m.