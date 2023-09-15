Endless Horizons to host Music Festival on Sept. 16

The "Follow the Horizon" Music Festival will feature musicians, vendors and more.

ODESSA, Texas — Endless Horizons will be hosting its music festival called "Follow the Horizon" on Sept. 16.

There will be local musicians, vendors and more at the event to help raise the money that Endless Horizon needs to move locations.

"We're gonna have 12 bands from all over Texas," said Co-Owner of Endless Horizons. "All sorts of different genres. We're also gonna have DJs between the sets, a karaoke singer...We're gonna have a little bit of all kinds of entertainment you can find out here in the Permian Basin area."

"Follow the Horizon" will take place at the Vine Event Venue on 61st Street. Doors will open at 12:00 p.m. and the last set will take place around 11:30 p.m.