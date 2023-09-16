Endless Horizons held Follow the Horizon Music Festival Saturday

All of the funds made from the festival are meant to help support the relocation of Endless Horizons in the near future.

"It just makes me so happy, man," Endless Horizons co-owner Sam Logan said. "You know it really shows how many people love what my dad created 48 years ago and what I'm still trying to keep going today. It shows that, you know, all of our hard work over all of these years, it means something to these people and the fact that they care means a lot to me."