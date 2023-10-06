x
Endless Horizons announces their closure on Oct. 21

Credit: KWES

ODESSA, Texas — Endless Horizons Record and Tapes have announced in a Facebook post that they are closing their doors.

Posted by Endless Horizons Records & Tapes Inc. on Friday, October 6, 2023

The last day of operations will be Oct. 21, they are having a 50% off closing sale.

Their hours of operation is Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

In the post the longtime Odessa store says, "We don't want you to be sad because we are grateful for being able to serve this community for 48 years. Come on by and let's make some final memories together."

