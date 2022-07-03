'Empty Bowls' provides funding for the West Texas Food Bank

All the money from the bowls made by students in the community goes directly to the West Texas Food Bank.

ODESSA, Texas — Here in West Texas, we do what we can to support each other, and some people need a little extra support when it comes to feeding their families.

On Sunday, the community came together to help those folks out and got to buy some impressive art as well

There were hundreds of bowls on display out here in the UTPB courtyard today and the community showed up to support a good cause.

"Our doors are open to anybody who's needing a little extra help, or nobody struggles to put meals on their tables and we want to make sure that everybody gets a nutritious meal," said Craig Stoker, with the West Texas Food Bank.

All the money from the bowls made by students in the community goes directly to the West Texas Food Bank.

"If we sell all 1,500 bowls for 15 dollars, it's going to be a nice shot in the arm for when it's not particularly a good time for fundraising," Stoker said.

Each bowl is unique with different shapes, colors, and sizes and are made from someone just as special.

"It blows me away every year to see what has been created and what is available through our local artists," Stoker said. "We have such an amazing community here that not only supports empty bowls but again supports local artists. This is about supporting the local community and getting the word out that there are people here who are just insanely creative."

The event also featured a silent auction for pieces donated by local artists and soup donated by local restaurants.

"Thanks to all those who donated to the silent auction it looks like we've got about 50 pieces this year and again that's all donated so that's going back to the local food bank," Stoker said.