Emergency Preparedness Fair to take place on Sept. 16

The Emergency Preparedness Fair will be taking place on Sept. 16 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

The event will run from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., and the event will help people prepare for all kinds of emergencies in the area. MCH will teach Stop the Bleed classes, while OPD will host two C.R.A.S.E. trainings. There will also be car seat & fire safety training class and women's self-defense course.

There will be plenty of other local law and health organizations on hand to provide resources to the public. An animal adoption clinic will also be held with a special deal for adoption of $27 cash only.