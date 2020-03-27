ODESSA, Texas — Ector County officials have set up a temporary Emergency Operations Command Center in response to the coronavirus.

This will allow city officials to work on their action plan from a centralized location.

The center is laid out in a way so officials can practice social distancing, with tape on the floor marking spaces that are six feet apart.

"We're protecting ourselves just as we're asking you to do at home," says Judge Debi Hays.

"As long as we continue those simple steps that we're practicing and everyone continues to do them throughout our community, that will allow the curve to come down"

The only other time a center like this has been set up was for the mobile mass shooting in August 2019.

