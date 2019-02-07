MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — The Midland County Sheriff's Office, Midland Fire Department, and Midland Fire Marshall are on the scene of a damaged line in Midland County.

At this time, it is not clear whether the damaged line was distributing gas or oil.

Authorities are asking the public to avoid the area near 3600 block of North County Road 1150.

Individuals who live or work in the area have been evacuated.

If you have questions or need more information on the evacuation you are encouraged to call the Sheriff's Office at 432-688-1040.