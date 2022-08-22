Ellen Noël Art Museum to temporarily relocate to Shepperd Leadership Institute

The museum will close its doors on Aug. 31 and will reopen at its new location on Sept. 15.

ODESSA, Texas — The Ellen Noël Art Museum will temporarily relocate to the UT Permian Basin Shepperd Leadership Institute in order to begin construction on the Ellen Noël Art Museum Capital Enhancement Project.

The museum will close its doors to the public on Aug. 31 and will resume regular activities and business hours on Sept. 15.

Construction is set to begin on the capital enhancement project in November 2022.

Announced in May 2022, the project fundraised $9.5 million of a $12 million goal. Meanwhile, construction will be completed in around a 14-month period.