ODESSA, Texas — The Ellen Noël Art Museum will reopen next week, but with limited capacity.

As per Governor Abbott's order, the museum can open at 25 percent capacity, but the museum is being a little more cautious.

Starting May 5, the museum will allow just 30 visitors at a time.

The museum will be open from noon until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, with the first hour being reserved for senior citizens and at-risk populations.

The Sensory and Sculpture Garden will be open, but all interactive exhibits will be closed until further notice.

Staff will also be performing regular cleaning and sanitizing, as well as making soap and hand sanitizer available for all visitors.

The museum also encourages visitors to wear face masks and practice good hygiene before, during, and after their visit.