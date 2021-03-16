Ellen Noel Art Museum to kick off Book Talk event

Book lovers are invited to enjoy a collection of interviews, musicians, and artists at the Book Talk event at Ellen Noel Art Museum.

ODESSA, Texas — If you are an avid lover of books, Ellen Noel Art Museum is inviting you to its book club Book Talk event to hear a collection of extraordinary interviews, appreciate the beauty of musicians and their work, and embrace the words of authors.

This free book club focuses on literature related to art and exhibitions.

So if you are interested in being apart of a book club with lovers of books like yourself, the Book Talk event will be held on Mar. 18 between 6 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.