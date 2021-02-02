Ellen Noel Art Museum to host Black History Month Celebration

If you love African American art, then you will love the Black History Month Celebration of art at the Ellen Noel Art Museum on Feb. 4.

ODESSA, Texas — If you love African American art, then you will love the Black History Month Celebration of art at the Ellen Noel Art Museum on Feb. 4.

At this fun learning event, guests will not only embrace the beauty of African American art but also watch a film screening and take part in the lively discussion surrounding the history of Black people.

The celebration will be held from 6:30 P.M. - 8 P.M.