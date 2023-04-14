Ellen Noel Art Museum to hold Community Art Day on April 15

ODESSA, Texas — The Ellen Noel Art Museum will be holding their Community Art Day on April 15.
The event is completely free from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Families can come to the museum to celebrate spring and find out about upcoming summer programs. Some of these programs include TARP and Summer Art camps.
Some of the community partners involved include the Odessa High School HARP Ensemble, ECISD Early Childhood Program, and BASIN PBS. For more information, people can call Annie Stanley at 432-550-9696.