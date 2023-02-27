x
Ellen Noel Art Museum holding Shrimpfest

The event features all-you-can-eat shrimp, a silent auction and more.
Credit: Ellen Noel Art Museum

ODESSA, Texas — The Ellen Noel Art Museum is hosting its 36th annual Shrimpfest on Feb. 27.

This year's event begins at 5:30 p.m. for early access ticket holders and 7 p.m. for general admission. It will be held at Barn G at the Ector County Coliseum.

Shrimpfest includes all-you-can-eat shrimp, a silent auction, a raffle, live music and more.

General admission tickets are $50 in advance and $55 at the door. They include one free beer or wine ticket in addition to the entry and shrimp.

For more information on 2023's Shrimpfest, you can click or tap here.

