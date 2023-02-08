Ellen Noel Art Museum holds screenings for Black History Month

The two part screening will show the PBS series "Making Black America: Through the Grapevine".

ODESSA, Texas — The Ellen Noel Art Museum will be holding a two-part screening of the PBS series "Making Black America: Through the Grapevine".

This screening is being held in honor of Black History Month.

Narrated by Henry Louis Gates Jr., the series hears from scholars, politicians and cultural leaders about the establishment of the Prince Hall Masons in 1775 and follows through the formation of Black towns, colleges, districts and even Black Twitter.

The screening will be split into two parts, with the first on Feb. 9 and the second on Feb. 16. Both screenings will begin at 6:30 p.m.