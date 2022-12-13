Ellen Noel Art Museum settles in to Presidential Archives

The museum has opened a new Free Little Library at the temporary location.

ODESSA, Texas — The Ellen Noel Art Museum relocated into the UTPB Presidential Archives recently while the original building is being expanded and upgraded.

Over the past couple of months the museum has settled in, and on Monday it announced it has reopened its Little Free Library.

The library provides a variety of books for children and adults alike to take and bring back.

Prior to the temporary location, the museum had two small library boxes located in the outside area.

For the holidays the museum will also be displaying the White House Historical Association Christmas Ornament Collection.

Until Dec. 23, 2022, visitors can see dozens of ornaments commemorating White House anniversaries and presidents.

The capital enhancement project for the Ellen Noel is expected to last 14 months, meaning the museum hopes to be back in its home in January 2024.