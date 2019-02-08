ODESSA, Texas — Art lovers came out to enjoy great food while having a blast and showing off their marksmanship skills in Midland this morning.

Ellen Noel's Pulling For The Arts clay shooting event took place at Jakes's Clays off of FM 1379 in Midland, with the shooting beginning shortly after 9 a.m.

This was the inaugural year for what organizers hope to be a long running fundraising event for the museum.

For over 30 years the Ellen Noel Art Museum has been able to provide art classes, workshops, lectures, family activities and a plethora of changing art exhibitions that are completely free and open to the public and residents of the Permian Basin.

The success of fundraisers such as this new clay shoot as well as the many others that they host though-out the year are the life blood of the museum's programs. The generous support of volunteers and attendees to these events are the driving force of the museum.

For information on the museum, including hours, exhibits and events, you can visit their website here.