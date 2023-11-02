Ellen Noel Art Museum hosts Valentine's workshop

The Ellen Noel Art Museum helps the community get a head start on their Valentine's Day arts and crafts.

Example video title will go here for this video

ODESSA, Texas — Valentine’s Day came early today at the Ellen Noel Art Museum, who held their Valentines Making Workshop today for the public.

The event gave everyone, especially the children, a chance to work on various Valentine's Day arts and crafts.

“Today, everything’s kind of related to Valentine’s," said Annie Stanley, an educator at the Ellen Noel Art Museum. "So making valentines, making art out of hearts, heart garlands, we have a little jewelry activity where they can make a heart shaped ring."

Community partners like the ECISD Early Childhood Department and the Ector County Library were present at the event. ECISD Early Childhood in particular helped with providing arts and craft activities. The galleries in the museum were also open as well if visitors wanted to walk through them.

The museum already doesn't charge any admission fees whenever people visit. So, it only makes sense that it would also apply to an event like this.

The museum wants events like these to be as accessible as possible to everyone in the community, that way everyone can get a chance to enjoy art.

“The thing we're really excited about is that when we have family days like this, they're always free," Stanley continued. "We don't charge admission to visit the museum, but we are also able to do these throughout the year and have them be free for people as well.”

The museum says that they plan on doing events like this for other holidays and special occasions throughout the year.