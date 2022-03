"Ken Burns Quilt Collection" will be shown for free from 6 to 7 p.m.

ODESSA, Texas — The Ellen Noël Art Museum will be showing a short film about quilts on March 31.

"Ken Burns Quilt Collection" will be shown for free from 6 to 7 p.m.

This is the third in a series of quilt-related short films for National Quilt Month.