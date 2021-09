This year's Art a la Carte theme is "Curiouser and Curioser", based on "Alice

ODESSA, Texas — The Ellen Noel Art Museum will be hosting the free event "Art a la Carte" on September 25.

From 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. people of all ages can stop by and enjoy art and activities inspired by Alice in Wonderland. It will tie into the Finding Alice exhibit on display at the museum.

OHS Harp and UTPB Pots and Prints will also be participating in the event.