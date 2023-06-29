Electrical company owner shares experience with Colorado City state of local disaster

The state of local disaster was issued on Wednesday.

COLORADO CITY, Texas — It has been a tough few days for the city of Colorado City.

Low water pressure made the city declare a boil water notice on Sunday .

Now, Mayor Ruben Hurt has declared a local state of disaster after severe weather hit the surrounding area and caused power outages.

Other problems that have come from the power outage include a water shortage, equipment failures and unforeseen expenses.

Brian Younger is the owner of GB Electrical, who have been trying to fix the power outage issues that have hit Colorado City.

He said that the electrical energy that comes with lightning tends to have a great affect on equipment buried in the ground.

“When storms come through, there is a huge amount of electrical activity with lightning," Younger said. "Any utility pole, any water well, anything that is very grounded, as in a hole in the ground full of water, they tend to attract electricity from the sky.”

He and his crews have been working until midnight most days trying find solutions to the power outage issues.

“It just depends on the extent of the damage," Younger said. "Sometimes it’s fuses, sometimes it’s overhead lines that are either down or fuses that are out. We have bucket trucks and things like that so we can go and pretty much fix anything, transformers. Then, if it’s something that we can’t fix immediately, then we can bring in portable generators.”

Younger said the outages have been affecting everyone in the area, not just Colorado City.

“We’ve had quite a bit of calls from the local farmers," Younger said. "We’ve had a lot of power outages with the other utility companies in the area because we also service the surrounding towns.”

Meanwhile, city officials and workers have all been out in the field working on finding solutions to the problems.

The Mitchell County Sheriff's Office, on the other hand, is helping the water shortage issues by giving out free cases of bottled water to those who come by the office. City workers are also available to contact if you need help getting water.