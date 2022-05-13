Election Day is May 24-here's what you need to know

The runoff election will feature local races as well as state races like both the republican and democratic Attorney General's races.

TEXAS, USA — Election Day is coming up, and there are a lot of important dates to navigate. Here is a rundown of what you need to know.

May 24 is Election Day in Texas, however, early voting will run May 16-20.

The last day to register to vote in Texas was April 25.

If you are applying for a ballot by mail, the deadline is May 13.

To check your voter registration status or plan out what voting location to go to, you can visit the Texas Secretary of State website. Counties with local races also have links to voting locations listed below.

Not all early voting locations will be open on Election Day, so make sure to check if you are voting on May 24.

All of Texas will have the opportunity to vote on a variety of state races like the republican and democratic candidates for Attorney General and the democratic candidates for Lt. Governor.

To see what other local races will be on the ballots around the area, keep reading. Depending on what precinct you live in, not all of the races listed here will be on your ballot.

Additionally, some counties have not uploaded their sample ballots or gotten back to us with their local races. If you do not see your county on this list, there are either no local races or the county has not given us their list.

For counties not listed here, you can find your voting center by calling your county offices or visiting their website.

Brewster County

For election day voting, you can see voting locations here.

Republican County Judge seat. Candidates are Greg Henington and Ryan Skelton.

Democratic County Judge seat. Candidates are Oscar Cobos and Mimi Smith.

Crane County

For election day voting, you can see voting locations here.

County Commissioner Precinct 4 seat. Candidates are Cody Bob Harrelson, Danny Castro

Culberson County

For election day voting, you can see voting locations here.

County Commissioner Precinct 1 seat. Candidates are Cornelio Garibay and Frank Franco.

Ector County

For election day voting, you can see voting locations here.

244th District Judge seat. Candidates are Lori Ruiz-Crutcher and Cindy Weir-Nutter

Precinct Chair 312 seat. Candidates are Mark Matta and Judy Calloway.

Precinct Chair 204 seat. Candidates are Javier Joven and Richard Pierce.

Gaines County

For election day voting, you can see voting locations here.

County Judge seat. Candidates are Cindy Therwhanger and Benette McDonald.

County Chairman seat. Candidates are Ryan Richards and Romeo Guerrero.

Mitchell County

For election day voting, you can see voting locations here.

County Judge seat. Candidates are Janine Lemons and Mike Redwine.

Pecos County

For election day voting, you can see voting locations here.

District Clerk seat. Candidates are Darla Cude and Tammy Lujan.

Reeves County

For election day voting, you can see voting locations here.

County Clerk seat. Candidates are Diana Rodriguez and Yvonne Natividad Abila.

Scurry County

For election day voting, you can see voting locations here.

County Commissioner Precinct 2 seat. Candidates are Doug Scott and Larry Thompson.

Precinct Chair 5-7 seat. Candidates are Kyle Haley and Joshua Griffin.

Precinct Chair 8 seat. Candidates are James Doolittle and Stephen Read.

Upton County

For election day voting, you can see voting locations here.

County Commissioner Precinct 2 seat. Candidates are Cody Owens and Gilbert Tellez.

Precinct Chair 2-2 and 2-6 seat. Candidates are Hal Hutchens and Tom Turner.

Precinct Chair 3-3 seat. Candidates are Darcey Lynch and Kim Smart.

Precinct Chair 4-4 seat. Candidates are Ron Brooks and Will Kennedy.

Winkler County

For election day voting, you can see voting locations here.