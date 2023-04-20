'El Buen Vecino' provides clothing and housewares for Fort Stockton's underserved population

The abandoned church operates as a thrift store for residents in Fort Stockton and the surround areas.

FORT STOCKTON, Texas — 'El Buen Vecino' has been providing clothing and housewares to Fort Stockton's underserved population for a few decades.

There is no official thrift store or goodwill in Fort Stockton, but 'El Buen Vecino' has been operating as an unofficial thrift store in an abandoned church off Valentine Street.

The building is owned by the First Methodist Church and has one paid staffer, Auralia Gonzales, who opens the doors each morning and accepts donations. Gonzales is helped by an all-volunteer board and works to make sure to "keep the lights on" and maintain the architecturally challenged building.

"We've been having problems with our wiring, because the building is so old, and our water pipes are going out," Gonzales said. "We don't have a toilet that works anymore."

The problems have kept away potential volunteers who see the need for 'El Buen Vecino' in their community. Without the funding from the government or United Way, the board decided to host a rummage sale to help with the necessary repairs.

"We'll be selling several donated items this Saturday, April 22nd, at the First Christian Church located at 200 S. Rio Street from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.," Gonzales said. "All of the proceeds will go to fixing up our building."

With a per capita income of $12,834 and 22.3% of the population living below the poverty line, there is a definite need for the services 'El Buen Vecino' offers.