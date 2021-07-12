EK Downing Elementary forced into lockdown this morning

This occurred after what appeared to be a family disturbance and reports of shots fired in the neighborhood near the school.

ODESSA, Texas — EK Downing Elementary was put on lockdown for about 30 minutes this morning after reports of shots fired in the neighborhood near the school.

There also appeared to be a family disturbance. The initial report came during morning drop-off and soon after, the school called for the lockdown.

Once more information came out about the lockdown, the school switched to a lock-out, which is when the school entrances are closed and no one is allowed in or out, but inside school activities go on as scheduled.

The situation was released at 8:20 a.m. and school operations returned to normal.

ECISD Police and the Ector County Sheriff's Office were quick in their response to the scene and have worked to investigate and resolve the situation.