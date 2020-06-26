How effective are the rapid antigen tests?

Rapid antigen tests will give COVID-19 results in about 15 minutes, but doctors say they aren't perfect.

ODESSA, Texas — People across Midland and Odessa have lined up in droves to find out whether or not they have tested positive for COVID-19. However, there are some things to know before taking a rapid antigen test.

"For those that feel like they truly were exposed to the disease or they have symptoms of the disease, they should not really get the antigen test because if the antigen test comes back negative, it doesn’t mean a whole lot because one out of five will be wrong," Dr. Rohith Saravanan, ORMC Chief Medical Officer said.

This means that if you take the rapid antigen test, there is about a 20 percent chance that your negative result is actually positive. Dr. Hashibul Hannan with Signature Care says there are a few reasons for this.

"One is if they did not give themselves enough time so that the virus grows to a level where is detectable. It’s like if I get exposed today and two hours later I get a test, I’m not gonna test positive," Dr. Hannan said.

If you test positive with the rapid antigen test, however, Dr. Saravanan says that you can trust that result. The antigen test that Signature Care and the type of antigen test that ORMC offer are 100 percent accurate when compared to the PCR test for positive results.

If you believe that you have been exposed to COVID-19, the only real way to know if you have the virus is to take a different test other than the rapid antigen test.