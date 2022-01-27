Eddy County Sheriff's Office works with local law enforcement agencies to arrest 6 individuals

During the one-day operation, officers arrested five state warrant arrests and one federal warrant arrest.

ARTESIA, N.M. — The Eddy County Sheriff's Office was joined by local law enforcement agencies for an Accessorial Impact Operation.

The group made five state warrant arrests and one federal warrant arrest during their one-day operation. These people were targeted due to outstanding violent felony warrants. Two of the people arrested also have pending state charges for possession of a controlled substance.

Thirty traffic stops during the operation led to 12 citations, the seizure of three firearms and a moderate amount of methamphetamine.

The Artesia Police Department, along with the New Mexico State Police, also conducted an investigation that involved Aggravated Battery and Criminal Damage of Property of multiple businesses in Artesia. One individual received multiple felony charges as well as the seizure of $5,576 in cash and one firearm.

The group of people arrested during the operation include,

Eric Delarosa (22)

Ismael Cardosa (35)

Matthew Garcia (28)

Selena Morgan (47)

Gilbert Lara (34)

Zariah Franco (28)

Their mugshots can be seen below.