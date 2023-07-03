Eddy County Sheriff's Office asks for help locating lost radiographic device

The device was lost on June 30 around 1:30 p.m., weighs about 50 pounds and is similar size to a loaf of bread.

EDDY COUNTY, N.M. — The Eddy County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help locating a radiographic device that was lost on Highway 128 at Mile Marker 35 near Jal.

The device went missing on June 30 at 1:30 p.m. It weighs about 50 pounds, and it is a similar to a loaf of bread. The device has radiographic material, but is safe inside the device as long as it is intact. However, if the device is found, the sheriff's office suggests that people should not touch the device since people in contact with it could be exposed to possible radiation poisoning.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of the device, please contact either Jace Prozeller at 432-556-5537 or Kolie Howell at 432-438-1199. There will be a $5,000 reward available for anyone who can provide information about the device.