ECUD water outage causes boil water warning

ODESSA, Texas — Construction at Tripp Avenue and 16th Street caused a water outage for the Ector County Utility District on Monday.
Because of the outage, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality required ECUD to issue a boil water warning for the area highlighted on the map in the thumbnail of this story and attached below.
Water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and boiled for two minutes before use to kill harmful bacteria and other microbes, according to a press release from ECUD. Using bottled water is also an option for customers who would prefer not to boil.
Any questions or concerns should be directed to ECUD in person at 1039 N Moss Ave. in Odessa or over the phone at 432-381-5525.