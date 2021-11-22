ECUD water outage causes boil water warning

The highlighted spot on the map attached to this story shows the area impacted by the warning.

ODESSA, Texas — Construction at Tripp Avenue and 16th Street caused a water outage for the Ector County Utility District on Monday.

Because of the outage, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality required ECUD to issue a boil water warning for the area highlighted on the map in the thumbnail of this story and attached below.

Water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and boiled for two minutes before use to kill harmful bacteria and other microbes, according to a press release from ECUD. Using bottled water is also an option for customers who would prefer not to boil.