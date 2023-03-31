ECUD to replace aging infrastructure near intersection of Moss and University

The project will begin on April 3 at 8:00 a.m. and end around 4:00 p.m.

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — The Ector County Utility District will be working on an infrastructure project on April 3.

ECUD will be replacing aging and failed infrastructure near the intersection of Moss and University. Phase one for the project will force the department to shutdown a section north of the affected area.

Crews will be working on the area in the early morning hours that has caused flooding in the area. There will be temporary water outages North of 42nd Street to W April St from Robin Ave to Moss Ave. These outages will begin at 8:00 a.m. and be finished close to 4:00 p.m.

The infrastructure being worked on has been around since the 70s, and crews will add a new valve to the section. This will help the system if another issue were to pop up.