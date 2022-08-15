ECUD issues boil water notice for area near Tripp Avenue

The notice is due to an outage causing low water pressure thanks to construction at Tripp and Dunn.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Ector County Utility District is warning customers in an area near Tripp Avenue they are under a boil water notice Monday.

This notice is due to a water outage caused by construction at Tripp and Dunn Street.

Only a section of ECUD is impacted, namely the area between Swan and Tripp as well as the truck stop in the area.

The TCEQ requires systems to notify customers when issues like this occur to help protect the public, particularly children, seniors and those with weakened immune systems.

Until the notice is lifted, customers should boil water for any form of consumption including brushing teeth or cooking to ensure harmful bacteria is destroyed. You can also use bottled water.

ECUD will release a statement when the boil water notice has been lifted.