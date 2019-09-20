WEST, Texas — As fire crews combat wildfires across Texas, 166 counties have issued burn bans.

Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis issued a burn ban for Ector County Friday.

Midland County was also among those under a burn ban.

For a full list, visit the Texas A&M Forest Service website.

In Texas, local governments are empowered to take action on behalf of those they serve.

When drought conditions exist, a burn ban can be put in place by a county judge or county commissioners court prohibiting or restricting outdoor burning for public safety.

