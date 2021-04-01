Ector firefighters safe after being trapped while battling mobile home fire

A City of Odessa spokesperson says the fire crews were compromised when a piece of sheet rock in the mobile home collapsed.

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — Crews are responding to a double wide fire in south Ector County.

Both Odessa Fire Rescue and South Ector Volunteer Fire Department responded to the 7700 block of W. Silver just after 11 a.m.

According to a City of Odessa spokesperson, some firefighters were compromised while fighting the blaze after a piece of sheet rock collapsed near them but all have made it out fine.

No residents were inside the fire, though homeowners arrived later to inform crews a dog was inside.

Fire crews were able to rescue the dog who is now undergoing breathing treatments.

Officials also say the structure is a total loss and it will take a while to determine the cause. The fire is mostly out around 1 p.m. though the batallion chief says they are still fighting hot spots.