ODESSA, Texas — The Ector County Health Department has reversed their May 7 decision to close semi-public pools and will now allow swimming pools in apartment complexes, motels, and hotels to open up for the summer.

The county will require that health and safety precautions be implemented at any pool that wishes to open.

Access to hand sanitizer will be required for each pool visitor and all swimmers will be need to use hand sanitizer immediately after exiting the pool. Deck and lounge layouts will also be changed to allow pool guests to remain six feet apart at all times.

Signs will be posted around pool areas with information about potential COVID-19 symptoms and when to stay home, as well as what safety precautions will need to be taken by individual guests while at the pool.

Commonly touched surfaces must be cleaned once per day at a minimum at each pool.

The Ector County Health Department is discouraging use of shared objects provided by the pool including pool noodles, lounge chairs, and kickboards. If used, they will be need to be disinfected each time they're touched.

Pool drinking fountains will not be able to be used this summer.

