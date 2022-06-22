Ector County Utility District discusses new water rate for Ector County customers

ECUD said the more they lower the rates, the less money they have to expand their system.

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — The Ector County Utility District had a meeting last night to discuss the new water rates for customers.

They talked about four different rate scenarios for rate changes. The one that was chosen does not raise any costs for customers across the board. It lowers the minimum charge for single-families by $10.

