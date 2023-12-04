Ector County to start small pilot program to test samples of landmark meteor

The meteor is located at the southwestern part of Ector County, and the test results will also determine if further evaluation is needed.

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — Ector County will be starting a small pilot program team to get samples of the landmark meteor crater.

The meteor crater is located at the southwestern part of Ector County. The results of the test will determine whether they will need a bigger team to further evaluate the site.

"I imagined it'll be over a year long project to build the pipe in the ground," said Ector County Judge Dustin Fawcett. "So, we should be seeing in the next few months. The plan put together. The breaking of ground pretty soon."