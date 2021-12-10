Ector County to host bulky item drop off event for residents

This event will take place on October 16 from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Ector Property located at Tripp and Boles.

ODESSA, Texas — The Ector County Environmental Enforcement Unit will be offering a free bulky item drop off for residents of Ector County on October 16.

The event will be held from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Ector Property located at Tripp and Boles in West Odessa.

All of the loads will be inspected at the gate to make sure they are acceptable.

Items that are not accpetable include paints, car batteriesm tires, refrigerators, masonry debris, tree limbs and any type of oils.