Ector County to hold bulky item drop off event

This will happen on January 22 from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Ector Property located at Tripp and Boles.

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — The Ector County Environmental Enforcement will be hosting a free bulky item drop off for residents on January 22.

The event will take place from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Ector Property located at Tripp and Boles in West Odessa.

Mattresses and discarded furniture are some of the main items illegally dumped in Ector County, so this event will allow people to dispose of these items legally.