Ector County Sheriff's Office warns residents about scammers

These scammers, posing as ECSO employees, have been telling their victims that they have Failure to Appear warrants in Federal Court

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — The Ector County Sheriff's Office has been receiving complaints about scammers.

These scammers are saying that they are Ector County Sheriff's Office employees. They are telling their victims that they have Failure to Appear warrants in Federal Court. The scammers are also using specific citation numbers for Failure to Appear and Contempt.

The scammers have used different phone numbers and several different names of Sheriff's Office staff for their scam attempts.